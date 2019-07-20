Cats movie trailer brings out the claws

LOS ANGELES • The star-laden movie version of the hit stage musical Cats released its first trailer on Thursday, but first impressions were far from cuddly.

The movie, to be released in December, features singer Taylor Swift in her first film role, along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and James Corden. It uses the actors' faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur.

Forbes.com film critic Scott Mendelson tweeted that the trailer was "appropriately terrifying and insane".

A user called Charlotte Eller posted on YouTube: "Taylor, I love you, but this is gonna give me nightmares."

The trailer racked up more than 100,000 views in the first hour and the #Cats hashtag quickly became the top trending item on Twitter.

The film, directed by Britain's Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King's Speech (2010), is the first movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical Cats.

