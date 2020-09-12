Cathay Cineplexes launches on-demand streaming service

Cathay CineHome, the streaming video rental service announced by Cathay Cineplexes in June, has launched.

The site (cathaycinehome.com) will feature a mix of films that have just ended their runs in cinemas, as well as titles launched straight to streaming.

This will allow those who missed watching a film during its screening window in cinemas to view it on various devices, including iOS and Android mobile systems with the Cathay CineHome app, said a Cathay spokesman.

Cathay's statement added that the move to launch a movie portal was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw cinemas close from March 27 to July 13.

There are no membership fees or monthly subscriptions.

Rentals are $7.98 for new titles and $5.98 for library titles, which tend to be older. Each rental allows viewers to watch a film an unlimited number of times for 14 days.

There are currently 20 films available on the platform, including Singapore military comedy Ah Boys To Men 3 (2015), South Korean thriller Bring Me Home (2019) and Thai horror-comedy Pee Nak 2 (2020).

Newer titles coming to the site include American thriller Unhinged (2020) and Indonesian horror movie Impetigore (2020).

Six free titles are also available. These include the American indie horror hit Midsommar (2019) and the South Korean romantic comedy Love Again (2019).

Cathay's offering joins streaming sites launched this year by other cinema operators and distributors, including Shaw Organisation's Kinolounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg) and The Projector's Projector Plus (theprojector.sg/themes/now-on-vod).

Mr Chang Long Jong, chief executive of mm2 Asia Group, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, said in the statement: "Many people have fond memories of movie outings with family and friends at Cathay Cineplexes. Cathay CineHome is continuing that tradition online."