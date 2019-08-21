Catch Exo at indoor stadium next month

South Korean boy band Exo will return to Singapore for their fifth world tour titled Exo Planet #5 - Exploration next month.

They will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 15. Tickets are priced from $178 to $298 and will go on sale on Sunday at noon via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels. An exclusive priority sale for Singtel mobile customers will begin one day before at 10am.

This will be the nine-member group's fourth consecutive year of performing in Singapore. Their last world tour, Exo Planet #4 - Elyxion, brought them here in March last year.

While the group have nine members officially, this tour will not include Xiumin and D.O, who are fulfilling their mandatory military obligations in South Korea. Chinese member Lay Zhang is also reportedly not joining the tour due to work commitments in China.

BOOK IT / EXO PLANET #5 - EXPLORATION - IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Sept 15, 4pm ADMISSION: $178 to $298 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg) from Sunday, noon

Exo, which debuted in 2012, kicked off their tour in Seoul last month, performing for some 90,000 fans there.

The group have been popular since their early days and are one of the most commercially successful boy bands in the K-pop industry.

Their last album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, released in November, debuted on the United States' Billboard 200 at No. 23 - their highest entry on the chart to date.