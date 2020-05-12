Cast of American sitcom The Office recreate wedding dance scene virtually

The cast of sitcom The Office reunited to recreate the epic dance scene from Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly's (Jenna Fischer) nuptials for an actual wedding, according to American media reports.

The real-life couple, Susan and John from Maryland, are avid fans of the NBC comedy (2005 to 2013), and he had proposed to her at a gas station, just like Jim did with Pam.

Susan and John had to tie the knot virtually because of the pandemic and Krasinski, 40, offered to be their officiant and get them married on his YouTube show, Some Good News.

After the virtual ceremony, the actor called on his former castmates, including Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, to recreate the dance scene from the show's wedding.

They danced to Forever by Chris Brown from their homes and recreated the crazy dance moves.

Krasinski said: "There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too."

The actor even invited country singer Zac Brown to sing an original song for the wedding.