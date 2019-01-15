Cast and directors of Captain Marvel to spend Valentine's Day with Singapore fans

SINGAPORE - Will Captain Marvel really be the one to save the day? Set up a Valentine's date with her and ask her yourself , as actress Brie Larson, who plays the titular role in the highly anticipated superhero film Captain Marvel, will be flying into Singapore on Feb 14 to promote the film.

She will be joined by her co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (who plays Minn-Erva), as well as the film's directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, at a free fan event at Marina Bay Sands.

As space is limited, fans must register, in person, for tickets beforehand to enter the event. Registration begins a few days earlier on Feb 10 at 10am at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and tickets will be given out on a first come first served basis.

For more information, go to www.marinabaysands.com/captainmarvel