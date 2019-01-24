Carrie Underwood gives birth to boy

LOS ANGELES - Carrie Underwood suffered three miscarriages from 2017 to last year. But those heartbreaks ended on Monday (Jan 21) when she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child.

Posting the happy news on Instagram, Underwood, 35, wrote: "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday. His mum, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle.

"Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good."

She posted a photo of her husband - a former professional ice hockey player - with the baby.

In an interview last year, the singer, whose first child, Isaiah, is three years old - had poured out her frustration and anger over the miscarriages, wondering why she was constantly being thwarted in her wish to have a second child.

"Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

"Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid."