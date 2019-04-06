Cardi B up for 21 Billboard awards

NEW YORK •Fans feared that rapper Cardi B's career could be derailed by a recent revelation of her drugging and robbing men in her stripper days.

She later clarified that she was not proud of what she did in order to survive and insisted that she would never glorify such acts in her music.

Now, the focus is back on her musical talent. On Thursday, she topped all rivals with 21 nominations in the Billboard Music Awards next month.

The 26-year-old is in the race for major prizes, including top artist, top female artist and top Billboard 200 album for her Grammy-winning Invasion Of Privacy (2018). In some categories, such as top Hot 100 song and top-selling song, she even vies with herself - and others - for the awards with her hits I Like It (featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny) and Girls Like You (with Maroon 5).

In the May 1 ceremony in Las Vegas, she will take on Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott for the biggest honour - top artist.

Queen, which got a big lift from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) that tracked the life of frontman Freddie Mercury, could be crowned top rock artist and walk away with top soundtrack.

Heavyweight acts are expected to knock out the competition, with Taylor Swift up for top female artist and top touring artist, while the Rolling Stones, U2 and Elton John will battle it out for top rock tour.