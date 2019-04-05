Cardi B tops all nominees with 21 nods at Billboard Music Awards

NEW YORK - Fans feared that Cardi B's career could be derailed by a recent revelation of her drugging and robbing men in her stripper days.

She later clarified that she was not proud over what she had done in order to survive, and insisted that she would never glorify such acts in her music.

Now she has something not to feel ashamed about. On Thursday (April 4), she topped all rivals with 21 nominations in the Billboard Music Awards in May.

The 26-year-old rapper is in the race for major prizes, including top artist, top female artist and top Billboard 200 album for her Grammy-winning release Invasion Of Privacy (2018).

In some categories, such as top Hot 100 song and top-selling song, she even vies with herself - and others - for the awards with her hits I Like It (featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny) and Girls Like You (with Maroon 5).

In the May 1 event in Las Vegas, she will take on Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott for the biggest honour - top artist.

Queen, which got a big lift from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody which tracked the life of frontman Freddie Mercury, could be crowned top rock artist and walk away with top soundtrack.

Heavyweight acts are also expected to pack a punch on May 1 with Taylor Swift up for top female artist and top touring artist while the Rolling Stones, U2 and Elton John will battle it out for top rock tour.