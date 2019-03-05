Cardi B, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hans Zimmer join star music line-up at the Singapore Grand Prix 2019

SINGAPORE - Recent Grammy winner and reigning rap queen Cardi B, house music icons Swedish House Mafia, alternative rock stalwarts Red Hot Chili Peppers and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

Taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 20 to 22, they join a host of acts including rock trio Muse and dance music veteran Fatboy Slim, announced in December 2018.

Swedish House Mafia, a "supergroup" comprising popular DJ/producers Axwell,Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, reunited in 2018 and last performed in Singapore in 2013, a show that was part of their farewell tour. They will perform on Padang Stage on Sept 20, a Friday.

Cardi B, whose debut album Invasion of Privacy made her the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys in February, will perform at the same stage on the second night, Sep 21. It will be her first concert in Singapore.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' set at the Padang stage on Sep 22 will be their first concert here in 17 years. Zimmer, known for the music in blockbuster films such as The Lion King (1994), Gladiator (2001) and Dunkirk (2018), will perform with an orchestra at The Wharf Stage on the same day.

Other music acts announced include Scottish rock band Texas, Indian indie duo Parekh & Singh, Malaysian singer Njwa and home-grown singer-songwriters Ffion and Glen Wee.

The annual F1 concerts are traditionally some of the biggest gigs held in Singapore, with a massive main stage at the Padang that draws up to 65,000 music fans per night.

Tickets for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix start from $38 for single-day wheelchair accessible platforms and $98 for single-day grandstands. Go to www.singaporegp.sg or call 6738-6738.