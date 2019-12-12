Cardi B shows up at court in style for strip club fight case

NEW YORK • Cardi B turned up for a court appearance on Tuesday in an attempted assault case, staying mum - except for fashion statements - as it proceeded.

The Grammy-winning rapper sported a feather-trimmed black coat with a long train and a wide-brimmed black hat to her court date in Queens (above), where she faces felony charges stemming from a fight last August at a strip club.

The court session centred on her lawyers' efforts to get access to the alleged victims' social-media messages. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police have said Cardi B, 27, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club. The dispute sparked a fracas that caused minor injuries to the woman and another employee, according to the police.

Cardi B won a best rap album Grammy for Invasion Of Privacy this year.

