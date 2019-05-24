Cardi B needs to rest after undergoing liposuction

LOS ANGELES • Cardi B feels the weight of expectations and does not want to let her fans down.

"I have some news for y'all. I should have cancelled today," she said on May 5 at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, according to People magazine.

"I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna (mess) up my lipo."

The rapper admitted earlier this month that she had liposuction and breast work done after her daughter was born last year.

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery," her representative said.

"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."

A show on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, was postponed, as was her appearance at a Memorial Day weekend event in Baltimore.

Radio station 92QJams in Baltimore said on Tuesday its 92Q Spring Bling Festival would now be held on Sept 8. It was set for today.

Kulture, her daughter with rapper-husband Offset, 27, is now 10 months old.

DPA