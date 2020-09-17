Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset

NEW YORK • After three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce on Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset, according to court records.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicised rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

"We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said in a December 2018 video on Instagram, where she has about 75.5 million followers.

"It's just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

But by about a year later, the pair had reconciled and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, told Vogue at the time that the split was over her husband's infidelity.

"We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way," she said.

Cardi B, 27, is seeking custody of their two-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset, 28, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

A hearing is set for Nov 4, according to the Fulton County court in Georgia, which is Offset's home state.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Cardi B has rocketed to success from her humble origins in New York's Bronx.

Her 2017 hit Bodak Yellow brought her fame and this year's chart topper WAP brought her controversy.

The song is an unadulterated celebration of female desire brimming with graphic sexual metaphors that left American conservatives hot and bothered.

