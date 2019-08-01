Cardi B concert postponed over 'security threat' just before start

NEW YORK (TCA/DPA) - Hip-hop star Cardi B was forced to pull the plug on an Indiana concert due to what she called a "security threat."

The Bodak Yellow rapper didn't go into much detail about why she had to postpone the Tuesday (July 30) show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis shortly before it was scheduled to begin, but did issue an apology on Twitter.

"Dear Indiana people, I'm so sorry for today," Cardi, 26, wrote Tuesday night.

"I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show.

"Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

"We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist (postponed) this evening's concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident," reads a post on the police department's Twitter page.

The postponement was announced on the Bakers Life Fieldhouse Twitter page on Tuesday night, about a half hour before the event was scheduled to begin.

On Wednesday morning, Cardi posted a video on Twitter that shows she had already put makeup on for the concert before it was postponed.

She also defended the postponement after someone suggested the gig could've still happened because everyone goes through metal detectors.

"There still a federal investigation going on," Cardi tweeted.

"Yes everybody could have got check but who know if a suspect was waiting outside or who he wanted to target. Im from the hood I never been a situation like that so I will avoided."

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept 11.

"If you are unable to attend this new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase," reads a tweet on the Bankers Life Fieldhouse page.