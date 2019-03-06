Cardi B among big names to headline Singapore F1

Recent Grammy winner and reigning rap queen Cardi B, house music icons Swedish House Mafia, alternative rock stalwarts Red Hot Chili Peppers and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer are set to perform at this year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 20 to 22, they join a host of acts, including rock trio Muse and dance music veteran Fatboy Slim, announced last December.

Swedish House Mafia, a "supergroup" comprising popular DJ/producers Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, reunited last year and last performed in Singapore in 2013, a show that was part of their farewell tour. They will perform at the Padang Stage on Sept 20.

Cardi B will perform at the same stage on the second night, on Sept 21. It will be her first concert in Singapore. She is the first solo female artist to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her debut record, Invasion of Privacy, released last year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' set at the Padang stage on Sept 22 will be their first concert here in 17 years.

Zimmer, known for the music in blockbuster films such as The Lion King (1994), Gladiator (2001) and Dunkirk (2018), will perform with an orchestra at The Wharf Stage on the same day.

Other music acts announced include Scottish rock band Texas, Indian indie duo Parekh & Singh, Malaysian singer Njwa and home-grown singer-songwriters Ffion and Glen Wee.

The annual F1 concerts are traditionally some of the biggest gigs held in Singapore, with a massive main stage at the Padang that draws up to 65,000 music fans each night.

Tickets for this year's Singapore Grand Prix start at $38 for single-day, wheelchair-accessible platforms and $98 for single-day grandstands.

Go to www.singaporegp.sg or call 6738-6738.