Capturing city sounds

Published
1 hour ago

Singer-songwriter Glen Wee released his solo debut album, Sounds In The City, in January, which runs the gamut from earthy, folk-pop to old-school funk to R&B.

Says the 26-year-old: "I believe my role on this earth is to entertain people, make them smile and try to understand the world around me and put it in a little box of sounds."

Here are five things about Wee:

1.

When he took part in reality singing competition The Final 1 in 2013, the show's judges, which included home-grown Mandopop star Kit Chan, praised him for his unique, soulful voice. He ended up fourth on the television show.

2.

A Temasek Polytechnic graduate, he is working towards a music degree in Melbourne's Australian Institute of Music and plans to make music around the world in the future. "That's my dream - to write an album in different parts of the world and continue to meet different musicians. I think that's like the best life I can think of for myself."

Sounds In The City, the solo debut album of Glen Wee (above), was released in January. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG

3.

A talented footballer, he played for Singapore Premier League club Home United's under-18 team as a teenager.

4.

He is a member of Stillsunrise, an indie band that released their debut EP, Colours In Black, in 2015.

The band, which also comprise Wee's fellow The Final 1 competitor Yuresh Balakrishnan, areworking on a new album.

5.

He is one of the home-grown music acts performing at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 20 to 22.

