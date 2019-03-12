Captain Marvel strikes gold at US box office

LOS ANGELES • Brie Larson, who visited Singapore and other cities last month to promote her new movie Captain Marvel, can now enjoy a well-earned reward.

This, after the film sold US$153 million (S$208 million) in tickets in North American theatres over the weekend.

It was easily the best stateside debut weekend of any movie this year as it breezily outperformed expectations and brought the domestic box office a much-needed boost.

The opening weekend was the seventh-best of any in the 21-film Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Topping that list is Avengers: Infinity War, which took in US$257.7 million when it debuted last year.



Brie Larson, at the Captain Marvel screening in New York last Wednesday, plays the eponymous heroine in the movie, which earned $208 million at the North American box office over the weekend. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Captain Marvel also opened in international markets, and Disney estimated the global weekend take at US$455 million.

DC-Warner and their Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman broke a comic-book glass ceiling in 2017 for female superheroes, but Captain Marvel had an even stronger opening, bringing in more than US$50 million more than Wonder Woman during its opening weekend.

Disney is also using Captain Marvel to drive up interest in Avengers: Endgame, the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is slated for release next month.

That film will count Larson's newly minted character among its ensemble of heroes, alongside Chris Evans' Captain America, Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and others in what is essentially the popcorn movie equivalent of a musical supergroup.

