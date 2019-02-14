Captain Marvel stars explore Singapore sights, feast on hawker fare ahead of Valentine's Day fan event

SINGAPORE - Captain Marvel is in town this Valentine's Day - and her first Singapore visit has already been an action-packed one.

Actress Brie Larson, who plays the superhero in the highly anticipated film of the same name, announced her arrival with a photo of her jumping in her hotel room posted on Instagram on Wednesday night (Feb 13).

"I'm in Singapore for the first time and loving it!!!" the 29-year-old Academy Award-winning actress wrote.

Since arriving a day ahead of a red carpet fan event to promote the Captain Marvel film, she has already ticked off visits to well known eateries and attractions here, including Peranakan restaurant Guan Hoe Soon, the ArtScience Museum, Gardens by the Bay and Newton Food Centre.

Larson will be joined by her co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (who plays Minn-Erva), as well as the film's directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, at the free fan event at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday evening.

In a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, Larson took fans along with her as she indulged in Peranakan fare, such as buah keluak, assam fish, otah and chendol, before exploring the ArtScience Museum and Gardens by the Bay.

Then, she capped the night off with Chan, 36, at Newton Food Centre, where they feasted on chilli crab, fried mantou, chicken wings and satay.

Chan, who also had several posts on her Instagram stories throughout the day, even shared a photo of their nearly empty Tiger beer tower.



Actress Gemma Chan shared several photos on her Instagram stories during her visit to Singapore. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/GEMMA_CHAN



In another photo, she poses with a satay stick and captions it: "So. Good."

Earlier, she also posted photos of Marina Bay Sands and its famed infinity pool at sunset.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 70, shared a video of his plane heading towards Singapore on Wednesday.

He tagged the location as "somewhere in the South China Sea" and said: "Goooood morning (Wed) Singapore!!#captainmarvel#81feelslike87at8am"

The stars are expected to meet and greet fans at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at 7pm on Thursday, though entry into the venue will begin two hours earlier.

Singapore is the first stop of the cast's global publicity tour for the film and also its only Asian stop. Captain Marvel premieres on March 7.