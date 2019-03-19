Captain Marvel hits $1b in global takings

NEW YORK • As Captain Marvel swooped into its second weekend in theatres, the question was not really whether it would top North American ticket sales, but by how much.

Disney-Marvel can breathe easy.

The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dedicated to a female superhero sold an estimated US$69.3 million (S$94 million) in tickets, bringing its North American total to US$266.2 million.

Captain Marvel has done well internationally too, with US$120 million earned over the weekend, for a global total of US$760 million (S$1.02 billion).

That success came despite attempts by trolls to derail Captain Marvel. It was the target of efforts at online sabotage by users apparently lashing out against its star, Brie Larson. She has been outspoken in support of more diverse representation in Hollywood movies.

Free from any online attack was Wonder Park, an animated family movie about a young girl who dreams up a plan for an amusement park and sees it colourfully brought to life. It sold US$16 million in tickets, landing in second place.

The only other newcomer in the top five was Five Feet Apart, in third place. The movie, about a couple whose shared genetic disorder forces them to maintain a physical distance from each other, sold US$13.2 million in tickets.

NYTIMES