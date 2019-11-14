Cantopop singer Miriam Yeung to perform in Singapore on Feb 8 next year

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung is slated to perform in Singapore on Feb 8, 2020, after her previous concert here in 2015 at the Resorts World Theatre.

The upcoming show is part of the 45-year-old's My Beautiful Live world tour, which kicked off in Guangzhou in March 2019 and has since toured cities such as Zhuhai, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Melbourne, Sydney and Toronto.

According to a press release, tickets to the Guangzhou stop sold out barely five minutes after they were launched, and those for the Shenzhen stop were also sold out within one minute.

During the show, Yeung is expected to perform her biggest hits from the last two decades, such as Small City, The Wild Child, Living Very Happily, Too Bad I'm An Aquarius and Brave.

The concert tour's production team includes renowned producer Carl Wong as music director and elite choreographer Sunny Wong as dance director.

Tickets for the upcoming concert, from $108 to $228, go on sale at 10am on Nov 21 at Sports Hub Tix. Live Nation members can enjoy a pre-sale on Nov 20, from 10am to 11.59pm, via www.livenation.sg.

The Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.

BOOK IT

My Beautiful Live Miriam Yeung World Tour - Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

Related Story Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung is not retiring

When: Feb 8, 2020, 8pm

Admission: $228, $198, $168, $138, $108 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888).