Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng and other HK celebrities design skateboards to raise funds for charity

HONG KONG - Some of Hong Kong's most famous names are coming together to design unique skateboards to raise funds for a charitable cause - increasing access to an arts education for under-represented communities.

The celebrities include Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng, and actresses Carina Lau and Miriam Yeung. According to Oriental Daily News, singer Pakho Chau and actor Alex Fong, known as "Little Flying Fish", also took part in the Skateboard Deck Art Online Exhibition cum Charity Auction. The event, organised by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, was a celebration of the 150th anniversary of its founding.

The skateboard decks designed by the celebrities reflected their personalities. Cheng's, for instance, recalled afternoons spent with family members in the city's many tea houses.

The 48-year-old singer said: "My design was inspired by my childhood memories of drinking tea with my family. The welcome mats, the attire of the waiters, (these memories are) dear to me."

Meanwhile, Yeung filled her skateboard deck with her favourite things about Hong Kong. These included food: egg tarts, dim sum, and pineapple buns, among others.

Lau used the colours of red, white and blue, along with the motif of a lion head, a reference to the "Hong Kong spirit", which is also known as the "Spirit of Lion Rock".

According to the organisation's website, nearly 60 skateboard decks, designed by a star-studded ensemble of artists and celebrities, will be auctioned off to give under-represented communities an arts and music education.

The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals is the oldest and largest charitable organisation in Hong Kong. The organisation provides extensive education and community services to the city's needy.