Can't get enough of Hamilton musical? Now you can visit exhibition

NEW YORK - So you have seen the musical. You have read the book, downloaded the app and streamed the bonus videos.

Here comes another way to indulge your Hamilton mania: a high-tech, interactive, travelling exhibition. The musical's creative team, following other pop culture phenoms from Star Wars to Downton Abbey, has created Hamilton: The Exhibition.

It will open in November in Chicago, where the musical has been running since 2016, and then move to other cities.

The project differs from other entertainment-industry gallery ventures in one key respect. Because this musical is a work of non-fiction, based on Alexander Hamilton's life, the museum-style exhibition aspires to historical accuracy.

It has been developed in consultation with experts at Yale and Harvard.

The creators - much of the same team that put together the musical - are seeking to answer questions asked by the show's fans.

"There was no way of anticipating the fact that Hamilton has sparked this interest in this era, and in this founder who didn't really get his due," Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of the musical, said.

"This is much more historically rigorous than two hours of musical theatre could ever possibly be, and it really is to satisfy the demand of people who learn a little bit in our show and want to know more."

The company behind the project is Imagine Exhibitions, which has produced similar programmes delving into Angry Birds, The Hunger Games and many other popular titles.

The Hamilton musical, which won a Pulitzer Prize as well as 11 Tony Awards, also has productions running in London and Chicago and two touring North America.