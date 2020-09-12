CancelNetflix campaign heats up over French film

NEW YORK • Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix on Thursday over the French film Mignonnes, angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualised way.

The film, known as Cuties in English, is directed by FrenchSenegalese director Maimouna Doucoure and started streaming on Wednesday. More than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag "#CancelNetflix" became the top trending topic one day later.

A first wave of criticism last month led Netflix to withdraw "inappropriate" artwork used to promote the film, which was released in theatres that month in France.

Netflix also said it apologised for having used "inappropriate" images.

But on Thursday, broader opposition to some of the imagery came from around the political spectrum in the United States.

Ms DeAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for US Congress from California, tweeted that "Child pornography is illegal in America".

"As the mother of an eight-year-old girl, I strongly support #CancelNetflix," added Ms Beatrice Cardenas, another California Republican.

The film, which received a director's award at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old Parisian, who must juggle the strict rules of her Senegalese family and social media's emphasis on appearance.

She joins a dance group formed by three other girls from her neighbourhood, whose choreographies are sometimes suggestive.

"The hyper-sexualisation of girls (and boys) is disgusting," tweeted Mr Omar Navarro, another Republican politician. "It is morally and ethically reprehensible. Paedophiles, child rapists and perverts would have a great time with #Cuties."

Among the voices praising the movie were American actress Tessa Thompson, who found it "beautiful".

"It gutted me at @sundancefest," she said. "It introduces a fresh voice at the helm. She's a French Senegalese black woman mining her experiences.

"The film comments on the hyper-sexualisation of pre-adolescent girls. Disappointed to see the current discourse. Disappointed to see how it was positioned in terms of marketing," she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE