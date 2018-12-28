Canadian rockers Nickelback to play first concert in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE - Rock band Nickelback are set to play their debut show in Singapore at Zepp @ Bigbox on Feb 20.

One of Canada's most commercially successful acts, they have sold 50 million records. In the United States, they are ranked behind only The Beatles in the category of best-selling foreign act, according to their music label BMG.

Their 2001 song How You Remind Me was named Top Rock Song of the Decade by Billboard in 2009, which also awarded them a Top Rock Group of the Decade accolade.

Comprising singer Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair, the band has released nine albums.

Their most recent, Feed The Machine, was released in 2017 and went to No. 5 in the US charts and No. 3 in the British charts. The band has also earned five Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year for How You Remind Me, and has won 12 prizes in Canada's Juno Awards.

Early-bird tickets at $128 are on sale until Jan 3 and $138 after that. They are on sale through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).