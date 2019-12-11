Can Frozen 2 top the album charts?

NEW YORK • In 2014, the soundtrack to Disney's Frozen topped the Billboard album chart. At the time, it seemed like a fluke - no album from an animated film had gone to No. 1 in almost a decade - but Frozen wound up dominating the chart for 13 weeks.

Can Disney do it again with Frozen 2? The new soundtrack has topped Billboard's chart with the equivalent of 80,000 album sales in the United States, including 51 million streams and 37,000 copies sold as a complete package, according to Nielsen.

The new film has headed the domestic box office for the past three weekends.

Even in the age of streaming, soundtracks have remained a big business. While pop hits can be short-lived viral phenomena, successful movie soundtracks often have long, lucrative runs.

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, for example, had no big hit songs, but became last year's top-selling album.

The producers of Frozen 2 are shooting for a repeat of their success from five years ago.

The new album has the same creative team as the first one - songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez - as well as new songs by Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer.

What Frozen 2 does not have, at least so far, is a Let It Go - the monster hit that propelled the first soundtrack and ended up winning an Oscar and a Grammy.

Its closest contender is Into The Unknown, another power ballad that features vocals by Idina Menzel - the voice of Let It Go - and Norwegian singer Aurora.

NYTIMES