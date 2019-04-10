Camila Cabello to star in remake of Cinderella

NEW YORK (AFP) - Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello will try on the glass slipper when she takes on the lead role in a remake of Cinderella.

The decision to cast a Hispanic woman is a significant break from a long tradition of white and usually blonde Cinderellas.

Cabello, a multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, will help write the film's songs.

The project grew out of an original idea from late-night television host James Corden, a source told AFP. The remake was first reported by entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

At the helm will be director Kay Cannon, who is no stranger to breaking the Hollywood mould with female-driven narratives. She wrote the box-office hit Pitch Perfect franchise, which tells the story of female friendships.

The iconic princess role is the latest chapter in Cabello's own Cinderella story.

She gained recognition at 16 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony.

She left in 2016 to pursue a solo career and became a household name in August the following year with her hit song Havana.

Cabello released her self-titled album in January 2018, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Now 22, she is the latest actress to take on the role of Cinderella.

The two best-known previous versions of the fairy tale are Disney's 1950 cartoon and the studio's 2015 live-action version starring Lily James.