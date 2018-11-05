Camila Cabello rules at MTV Europe Music Awards, with four prizes

BILBAO, Spain (Reuters) - Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello was the top winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 4), with Best Song, Best Artist, Best Video and Best US Act honours.

Cabello, 21, who already led the pack at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, first rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony.

Taking her success as an example of how dreams can come true, she urged fans to "do what makes you happy, even if it's scary, it's worth it to take the risk because your happiness is your responsibility".

The show, which took place at Bilbao's exhibition centre, was hosted by Hailee Steinfeld.

Janet Jackson, who received a Global Icon award, sang hits from her 40-year career over four stages. She was surrounded by African drummers, flame torches, fire breathers and more than 20 dancers.

Five-time winners of MTV Europe Music Awards, English rock band Muse also made a splash by performing Pressure from Bilbao's world-famous football stadium San Mames.

Other notable performers included Bebe Rexha singing I'm A Mess while in a bathtub surrounded by nurses and 100 dancers, and Halsey performing Without Me surrounded by rainfall.

The show was opened by Nicki Minaj with her new hit Good Form, a point confirmed when she got the nods for Best Look and Best Hip-Hop prizes.

Other winners included Dua Lipa, who took Best Pop, Shawn Mendes who won Best Live and 5 Seconds Of Summer who received Best Rock.