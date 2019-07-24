Cameron concedes defeat as Avengers: Endgame beats Avatar

NEW YORK • The fight is not over yet, but for now, James Cameron will concede defeat.

On Monday, the director congratulated Avengers: Endgame for beating his film, Avatar (2009), to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Marvel Studios' superhero blockbuster ended the decade-long reign of Avatar on Sunday, after its global box-office haul rose to US$2.7902 billion (S$3.81 billion).

"Oel ngati kameie, I see you Marvel," Cameron wrote, using a greeting in the fictional Na'vi language of the alien moon Pandora of Avatar.

"Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king," he added in a tweet showing an image of Marvel's Iron Man hero surrounded by Pandoran plants.

Avatar made US$2.7897 billion, including its original theatrical run and re-releases.

It smashed a record set previously by Cameron for Titanic 12 years earlier.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had already been full of praise for Cameron as Endgame zeroed in on the record days earlier.

"You've to shout out to James Cameron, who held that title for a long time," he told Comic-Con, the world's biggest pop culture fan convention, on Saturday.

"If you adjust for inflation, he still holds the title and he'll probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie."

Cameron is working on four sequels to Avatar, with the first due in December 2021 and Avatar 5 expected in late 2027.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE