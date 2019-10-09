Call Of Duty's mobile version smashes records with 100 million downloads

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The mobile version of video-game franchise Call Of Duty racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday (Oct8).

That figure beats the debuts of previous smashes including Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that's been built in the first week,"said Mr Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

The first-person shooter hit's publisher Activision Blizzard launched Call Of Duty: Mobile on Oct 1.

Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the period since.

PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends respectively scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million downloads in their first week of release.