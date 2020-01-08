Cafe closes after trying to auction Blackpink singer's used items

BANGKOK • The owner of a Bangkok cafe apologised for his action but fans of Blackpink singer Lisa continued to call for a boycott of the establishment.

On Sunday, the MQQN Cafe ceased operations, after the owner sparked a storm last week when he tried to put up items used by Lisa for auction.

The 22-year-old Thai-born singer had done a photo shoot at the cafe and the owner was keen to sell stuff such as cups, napkins and even a toilet seat.

The owner said he had offers of up to 100,000 baht (S$4,500) for the seat.

The online communication between the owner and would-be buyers also took on a sexual nature, which infuriated the fans further.

It is not known if YG Entertainment, which manages the successful South Korean girl group Blackpink, has got in touch with the owner, prompting his move for now to lie low.

Fans had urged YG to take legal action and branded the owner's act as a betrayal, considering that Lisa had given his cafe a boost by doing a photo session there.