Sylvester Stallone bids Rocky farewell

After more than four decades and eight movies, Sylvester Stallone, 72, is finally hanging up his Rocky gloves.

He was nominated three times for an Oscar for his role in the Rocky series, but never won.

Quentin Tarantino ties the knot

Quentin Tarantino, 55, married long-time girlfriend Daniella Pick, 35, a singer, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

He said he had stayed a bachelor all these years because of his devotion to work.

Chen Yufan allegedly taking drugs

The Internet is abuzz that Chen Yufan, one-half of Chinese pop-rock duo Yu Quan, who have sold 12 million albums, has been arrested over drug consumption.