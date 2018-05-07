Buzzing: Stranger wins at Baeksang Awards

Stranger wins at Baeksang Awards

The tvN mystery drama Stranger and the period film 1987 were the stars of the Baeksang Arts Awards in Seoul last Thursday, winning the grand prizes in their respective categories.

Also in television categories, Cho Seung Woo took best actor for Stranger and Kim Nam Joo, best actress for Misty. Rising actor Jung Hae In, who stars with Son Ye Jin in the hit drama Something In The Rain, received a popularity award, along with singer-actress Suzy.

Sting and Bruce Willis sell Central Park West duplexes

Musician Sting and actor Bruce Willis have each said goodbye for now to Central Park West, after selling sprawling duplexes there.

The sales were among Manhattan's priciest residential closings last month, according to New York City property records.

Sting's transaction, at US$50 million (S$66.7 million), was by far the most expensive. He sold a penthouse on the 16th and 17th floors of 15 Central Park West.

The duplex at 271 Central Park West sold by Willis closed at its US$17.75 million list price.