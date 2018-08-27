Buzzing: Star-studded send-off for Aretha Franklin

Star-studded send-off for Aretha Franklin

American singers Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Faith Hill will sing at the funeral of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit on Friday, her publicist said in a statement.

Former United States president Bill Clinton and former US attorney-general Eric Holder are among those scheduled to speak at the funeral, her family announced last Friday.

Michael Jackson on posthumous tracks? Maybe not

Are three songs from a 2010 record released after Michael Jackson's death sung by the late King of Pop?

Fans are suing the album's producers, claiming they were not.

Jackson's record label Sony is fighting the charges in court and it denied reports that it has admitted in court to releasing fake Jackson recordings.