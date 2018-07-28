Buzzing: Singer Anuar Zain to perform here

Singer Anuar Zain to perform here

Malaysian singer Anuar Zain, winner of the Best Artiste (Male) award at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik last year , will return to Singapore and perform at the The Star Theatre on Oct 26.

Tickets from $98 to $228 will go on sale through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) from Aug 3.

Arctic Monkeys lead Mercury Prize nominations

British rock band Arctic Monkeys became the joint second most-nominated act in the Mercury Prize's history as the prestigious British album award announced its 2018 shortlist.

The band, nominated for their sixth record Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, are joined by Florence And The Machine and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in the line-up of 12 shortlisted albums.