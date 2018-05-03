Buzzing: Scandal hits film

Scandal hits film

Us And Them, a romance directed by Taiwanese singer Rene Liu, was hit by a scandal after tickets worth at least 13 million yuan (S$2.7 million) bought via online platform Maoyan were reportedly refunded last Saturday in cinemas across China. Cinema managers suspected most tickets had been bought by production companies to create an illusion of the film's popularity. Maoyan is also a distributor of Us And Them.

Simpsons creator on Apu criticism

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, has weighed in at last on the controversy over thickly accented character Apu, and Indian-American critics are not happy about it. Groening told USA Today: "I think it's a time in our culture where people love to pretend they're offended."

Lantern Capital to buy Weinstein Company

Private equity firm Lantern Capital is the winning bidder for substantially all the assets of the Weinstein Company, the studio that filed for bankruptcy after co-founder Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, the Weinstein Company said on Tuesday. The company did not disclose terms of the offer.