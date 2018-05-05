Buzzing: Rose McGowan heads to trial on drug charge

Rose McGowan heads to trial on drug charge

Actress Rose McGowan is planning to go to trial in Virginia on a drug possession charge, arguing she is innocent of the crime and may have been framed by producer Harvey Weinstein.

A judge in Loudoun Country General District Court found on Thursday that there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against McGowan, who is accused of leaving a wallet with cocaine inside it on a plane at Dulles International Airport in January last year.

McGowan was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of rape.