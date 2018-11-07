Buzzing: Rapper Mac Miller died of overdose

Rapper Mac Miller died of overdose

Rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at age 26, suffered an accidental fatal overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

BTS' UN speech used in schools

A speech about daring to pursue dreams, given by South Korean boyband BTS leader RM at the United Nations in September, is now being used in schools back home plus in the United States and Vietnam.

Bocelli's new album hits No. 1

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's new album, Si, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart this week with 126,000 album equivalent units. The album sees him collaborating with a number of artists, including Taiwanese pop singer A-mei, British singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa and American singer-songwriter Josh Groban.