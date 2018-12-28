Buzzing: Rapper Lil Pump says sorry over racist lyrics

Rapper Lil Pump says sorry over racist lyrics

American rapper Lil Pump has apologised on Instagram for his song Butterfly Doors, which contained racial slurs against Chinese people in the lyrics.

He said in a video post: "I came here to tell you from my part that I'm sorry and I apologise for posting that. It was not my intention to hurt nobody or do none of that."

Kevin Spacey assault accuser filmed incident

A young man who accused American actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in 2016 filmed part of the incident, according to court filings.

The young man, identified as William Little and aged 18 at the time of the alleged assault, told police he had sent messages, including a video, to his girlfriend via the Snapchat app.