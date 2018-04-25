Buzzing: Park Shin Hye in fantasy romance

Park Shin Hye in fantasy romance

K-drama sweetheart Park Shin Hye will star in a tvN fantasy romance, Memories Of Alhambra. Her agency on Monday confirmed her role in the show by Song Jae Jung, writer of the fantasy romances W and Nine, said South Korean reports. Park will pair up with Secret Garden star Hyun Bin for the first time in Memories. It will start shooting next month and premiere in the second half of the year.

Aldean's new album at No. 1

Rearview Town, the new album by country star Jason Aldean - his first since the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October, when a gunman opened fire as he was performing and killed 58 people - opened at No. 1 on this week's Billboard album chart, making it the first country No. 1 of this year. Last week's No. 1, Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy, fell to No. 2 in its second week out. Also on this week's chart, the band Breaking Benjamin opens at No. 3 with Ember.