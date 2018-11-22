Buzzing: Paris Hilton calls off engagement

Paris Hilton calls off engagement

American TV personality and socialite Paris Hilton has called off her engagement with actor Chris Zylka. A source confirmed to People magazine that they split up a few weeks ago after it was previously reported that they had delayed their wedding ceremony to next year.

Robert De Niro and wife split up

Raging Bull (1980) actor Robert De Niro has split with his wife of more than 20 years Grace Hightower, according to celebrity gossip website Page Six. The couple married in 1997 and have two children. De Niro, 75, was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott.

Ed Sheeran song for BTS?

Is British singer Ed Sheeran teaming up with K-pop sensation BTS soon? In an interview on entertainment news website Heat World, the Shape Of You singer was responding to tweets from fans as one of them wrote, "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran but when will they ever?" Sheeran replied: "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with... I really like BTS though, I think they're great."

Marilyn Monroe's Golden Globe sold for $343,000

Actress Marilyn Monroe's Golden Globe Award has been sold for a record-breaking US$250,000 (S$343,000) at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, Reuters reported. The 1961 award statue for World Film Favourite Female from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made history as the highest-selling Golden Globe sold at auction.