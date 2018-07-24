Buzzing: New Star Trek series to launch

Published
1 hour ago

New Star Trek series to launch

CBS Corp's next voyage into the Star Trek universe will come in the form of a four-part series of 10-to-15-minute episodes to be released starting this autumn on the CBS All Access streaming service, the network said. Star Trek: Short Treks will be released monthly and each episode will tell a separate, closed-ended story. CBS said The Office actor Rainn Wilson will play con artist Harry Mudd in one episode.

China production of The Tempest

A Chinese production of William Shakespeare's play, The Tempest, will be shown at China's National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Aug 9 to 15. The play will be directed by Tim Supple, a British drama and film director, and star veteran theatrical actor Pu Cunxin. The theatre has previously staged A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet and King Lear.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 24, 2018, with the headline 'Buzzing: New Star Trek series to launch'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!