Buzzing: New Star Trek series to launch

New Star Trek series to launch

CBS Corp's next voyage into the Star Trek universe will come in the form of a four-part series of 10-to-15-minute episodes to be released starting this autumn on the CBS All Access streaming service, the network said. Star Trek: Short Treks will be released monthly and each episode will tell a separate, closed-ended story. CBS said The Office actor Rainn Wilson will play con artist Harry Mudd in one episode.

China production of The Tempest

A Chinese production of William Shakespeare's play, The Tempest, will be shown at China's National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Aug 9 to 15. The play will be directed by Tim Supple, a British drama and film director, and star veteran theatrical actor Pu Cunxin. The theatre has previously staged A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet and King Lear.