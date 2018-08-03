Buzzing: Minnelli auction raises more than $1m

Minnelli auction raises more than $1m

It was hats off to Liza Minnelli's enduring fame when her signature Cabaret bowler hat, boots and halter-top vest fetched US$81,250 (S$110,890) at a Los Angeles auction. Her hand-annotated shooting script for the 1972 movie sold for US$15,000.

The three-day auction of items from the actress-singer, 72, raised more than US$1.2 million.

She earned an Oscar for her performance as a nightclub singer in Cabaret.

Swedish singer Robyn back with a song

Missed her music? Robyn (above), a Swedish singer whose dark yet danceable synth-pop won her an avid fan base, returned on Wednesday with a song - Missing U - off her first album in eight years. Robyn, 39, who emerged in the early 1990s as a child star, said she spent much of the time since her last album, 2010's Body Talk, travelling, going to a therapist and dancing by herself.