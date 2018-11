Meg Ryan engaged to John Mellencamp

Actress Meg Ryan, 56, has announced online that she and rocker John Mellencamp, 67, are engaged.

She was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while he is thrice divorced.

You Are The Apple Of My Eye remake headed for regional cinemas

The Japanese remake of hit 2011 Taiwan movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye is headed for regional cinemas. The original film boosted the careers of actors Kai Ko and Michelle Chen.