Buzzing: Jeff Bridges to be honoured at Golden Globes

Jeff Bridges to be honoured at Golden Globes

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will receive a lifetime achievement award at next month's Golden Globes ceremony for his wide range of work, from Western film True Grit (2010) to comedy The Big Lebowski (1998), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Monday.

Bridges, 69, will be honoured by the association with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an annual accolade given to a person who has made a lasting impact on the world of film, Reuters reported.

Charlotte Rampling to receive honorary award at Berlin film festival

Oscar-nominee and British actress Charlotte Rampling will be awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in February, according to a press release from the Berlinale on Monday.

Rampling's body of work comprises more than 100 film and television roles. She won the Silver Bear for Best Actress for her performance in the movie 45 Years (2015). She was also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars in 2016.

Rampling, 72, acted in the spy thriller Red Sparrow with Jennifer Lawrence earlier this year.