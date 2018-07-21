Buzzing: Four indicted for murder of rapper

Four indicted for murder of rapper

A grand jury in the United States on Thursday indicted four men in the June 18 murder of rapper XXXTentacion in Florida. Dedrick Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, 22, Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who trailer

British actress Jodie Whittaker was unveiled as Doctor Who in a trailer on Thursday. The 36-year-old, who rose to fame in British drama Broadchurch, takes over from Scottish actor Peter Capaldi as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord. As the first woman to play the role, she said she felt the weight of history, but that gender should be irrelevant.