Buzzing: Disney trying to buy back TV rights to Star Wars films

Disney trying to buy back TV rights to Star Wars films

Walt Disney tried to buy back television rights to Star Wars' movies from AT&T's Turner Broadcasting so that it can offer them on a new streaming video service, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Disney made a preliminary inquiry about regaining the rights, but met resistance, according to the sources.

Disney sold certain rights to Turner two years ago, before it completed plans for the streaming service.

Malaysian GE film to be released next month

A film inspired by events of Malaysia's 14th general election will be released in the country next month, in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

Rise: Ini Kalilah features a star-studded cast, which includes Remy Ishak, Jack Tan, Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Mira Filzah. It follows the lives of various Malaysians on the days leading up to the election on May 9.