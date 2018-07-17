Buzzing: Director Steve McQueen's Widows to open film festival

Director Steve McQueen's Widows to open film festival

British director Steve McQueen will showcase his first major feature - since 12 Years A Slave won three Oscars in 2013 - when thriller Widows kicks off the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The film stars Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Fast And Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez and The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki among other big names.

Selena Gomez e-mail hacker charged

A 21-year-old woman who hacked into the e-mail accounts of pop star and actress Selena Gomez, and posted photos she found there online has been charged with identity theft and fraud, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Susan Atrach is accused of accessing Gomez's accounts several times from June 2015 to February 2016 and obtaining images and other media stored there.