Buzzing: Depp's movie shelved

Depp's movie shelved

Johnny Depp has sunk deeper into trouble, with a distributor pulling out his movie City Of Lies - about the murder of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. - a month before a planned release. Recently, a member of the production team had sued Depp, claiming that the actor had punched him.

Garner rescued on trip

It was not smooth-sailing when actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter took a vacation in Sweden. They had to be rescued after their kayaking trip went awry. On Instagram, she wrote: "Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so."