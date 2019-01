Daryl Dragon has died

Daryl Dragon, one half of The Captain & Tennille, died from renal failure on Wednesday at age 76, in Prescott, Arizona. The pop duo's hits included Do That To Me One More Time (1979) and Love Will Keep Us Together (1975).

Record earnings for Hamilton musical

The Hamilton musical last week grossed more than US$4 million (S$5.5 million), the first Broadway show to make that much money in a single week. The feat came from high ticket prices over just eight performances.