Buzzing: Crazy Rich Asians is highest-grossing romantic comedy in Singapore

Crazy Rich Asians is highest-grossing romantic comedy in Singapore

Crazy Rich Asians has become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in Singapore, as it made $7.07 million at the box office here as of Sunday. The movie, which opened on Aug 22, is No. 5 on the list of top-grossing films in Singapore this year.

S.H.E leave record company after 17 years

Taiwanese girl group S.H.E have parted ways with record company HIM International Music after 17 years.

Selina Jen and Hebe Tien have followed in bandmate Ella Chen's footsteps by setting up their own management agencies after their contracts ended on Sunday.

Gwyneth Paltrow marries television producer

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has married television producer Brad Falchuk, 47, at a private ceremony in the Hamptons last Saturday, after dating for about four years. The 46-year-old American actress was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 11 years before they separated in 2014.