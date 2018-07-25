Buzzing: Calls to boycott Noah in Australia

Calls to boycott Noah in Australia

South African comedian Trevor Noah is facing calls for a boycott of his Tour Down Under, due late next month, over an offensive joke he told in 2013 calling all indigenous Australian women ugly, even after he acknowledged on Monday that he had done wrong.

An indigenous Australian had highlighted a clip of a stand-up show in 2013, where Noah made the offensive comments.

He responded on social media saying: "After visiting Australia's Bunjilaka museum and learning about aboriginal history first-hand, I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven't."

Britain celebrates National Album Day

Britain is to have its first National Album Day this autumn, and event organisers hope music fans will celebrate annually to mark their appreciation of the format.

Music lovers around the country will honour singers, songwriters, producers and sleeve designers on Oct 13, and various events - organised by industry players and BBC Music - celebrating "all aspects of the UK's love of the album" will be held in the run-up to the day.